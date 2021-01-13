Harris (COVID-19) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Harris was expected to be sidelined until Saturday, but something has apparently changed with the health and safety protocol situation, and he'll likely take the court Thursday. He's been great shooting the ball this season, hitting 50.7 percent of his field goals and 44.7 percent of his threes.
