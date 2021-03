Harris (knee) was upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The 28-year-old sat out the past two games and was initially considered questionable to face Utah, but he's now on track to play Wednesday. Harris was averaging 23.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 36.8 minutes in the previous five games before the knee injury.