Harris produced 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes in the 76ers' 116-96 win over the Bulls on Saturday.

Harris generated a well-rounded line, although he's now shot 42.9 percent or less in three straight games. The 26-year-old big has been fairly automatic on both the scoreboard and the boards, and he continues to offer solid complementary contributions in assists as well. Factoring in Saturday's production, Harris is averaging 18.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 35.5 minutes in 26 games since arriving in Philadelphia.