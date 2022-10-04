Harris scored nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 16 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Nets.

The veteran forward was one of only two Philly starters to get the nod in the starting five for this one alongside Tyrese Maxey, and Harris took a backseat to the youngster in the scoring department while contributing in other ways. That will likely be the 30-year-old's job during the regular season as well, as he rounds out the supporting cast for the Sixers behind superstars Joel Embiid and James Harden, but Harris should still put up solid fantasy numbers in that role.