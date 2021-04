Harris contributed 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a block across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 127-83 win over the Hawks.

Harris had his most well-rounded performance since returning from a knee injury that cost him three games. With the game well in hand, no player saw more than 26 minutes. This was Harris' first time posting a 15-5-5 line since back on March 27.