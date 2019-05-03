76ers' Tobias Harris: Well-rounded stat line in win
Harris finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 37 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Raptors on Thursday.
Harris delivered a solid stat line despite his poor scoring effort. He's been struggling to generate points, though his averages of 12.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists have been great in three games against Toronto.
