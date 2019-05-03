Harris finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 37 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Raptors on Thursday.

Harris delivered a solid stat line despite his poor scoring effort. He's been struggling to generate points, though his averages of 12.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists have been great in three games against Toronto.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...