Harris, who's listed as questionable for Monday's game against Portland due to an illness, said after Philadelphia's morning shootaround that he's going to try and play versus the Trail Blazers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harris has missed back-to-back games due to an illness, but he appears to be feeling better and will presumably go through his pregame routine before the 76ers' medical staff determines the forward's availability. Tyrese Maxey (ankle) and Joel Embiid (knee) are also questionable after missing Saturday's loss to Denver.