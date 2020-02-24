76ers' Tobias Harris: Will be game-time decision Monday
Harris (knee) has been upgraded to a game-time decision for Monday's game against Atlanta, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reprots.
Harris' status was upgraded following his successful participation in shootaround. His final availability will be determined based on how well his injured knee responds to further pregame warmups closer to tipoff. In the event he's held out, Al Horford, Glenn Robinson or Mike Scott would presumably take on Harris' staring role.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...