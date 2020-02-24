Play

Harris (knee) has been upgraded to a game-time decision for Monday's game against Atlanta, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reprots.

Harris' status was upgraded following his successful participation in shootaround. His final availability will be determined based on how well his injured knee responds to further pregame warmups closer to tipoff. In the event he's held out, Al Horford, Glenn Robinson or Mike Scott would presumably take on Harris' staring role.

