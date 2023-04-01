Harris (illness) is available for Sunday's matchup at Milwaukee.
Harris sat out Friday's win over the Raptors due to an illness, but it's cleared up, and he'll be available Sunday. He's reached double-digit points in eight straight appearances, averaging 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
More News
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Sidelined by illness Friday•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Questionable Friday•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores 13 points with 12 shots•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Efficient outing in loss•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Leads team in rebounds, assists•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Efficient night in big win•