Harris has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a left hip injury. However, with the 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back and the third seed in the Eastern Conference already locked up, they are likely just being careful with Harris. Jalen McDaniels, Danuel House and Furkan Korkmaz are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence.