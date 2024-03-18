Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Harris didn't participate in the 76ers' morning shootaround and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain. However, coach Nick Nurse said before Monday's game that he expects Harris to return soon and that the forward will travel with the 76ers on their upcoming West Coast road trip, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports. Nicolas Batum could handle a starting role once again, while Harris' next chance to play will be Wednesday against Phoenix.