Harris (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Hornets, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

This will be Harris' first missed game since the All-Star break, and it's an expected one too as the forward was unable to participate in the morning shootaround. With Harris sidelined, coach Nick Nurse said he anticipates that Nicolas Batum will start, and he also mentioned that KJ Martin could get an extended look.