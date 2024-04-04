Harris (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Heat, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harris was questionable for Thursday's matchup and participated in the 76ers' morning shootaround, but he'll be unavailable for at least one game after he hurt his knee late in Tuesday's win over the Thunder. He underwent an MRI in Miami on Thursday, but the results aren't yet known. The 31-year-old's next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Memphis, while Nicolas Batum, KJ Martin and Kelly Oubre are candidates to see increased run in Harris' absence.