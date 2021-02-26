Harris (knee) will not return to Thursday's game against Dallas, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harris went to the locker room in the third quarter after injuring his knee and team will keep him out for the remainder of the game. Harris had gone for six points on seven field-goal attempts to go along with two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes prior to the injury. At this point, Harris should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Cleveland.