Bradley totaled 18 points (8-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 108-98 victory over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Bradley had by far his best game of the season Tuesday, as he impacted the game on both sides of the floor. The center was perfect on his eight shot attempts across his 32 minutes of action and also finished the game with new season-high point and steal totals. Since entering the starting lineup for Joel Embiid (knee), Bradley has averaged 7.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.