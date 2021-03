Bradley went scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-2 FT) with six rebounds and two assists in Sunday night's win over the Knicks.

Bradley has started the last five games in the absence of Joel Embiid (knee), but he hasn't been nearly effective enough to warrant fantasy consideration in most leagues. He's split minutes relatively evenly with Dwight Howard, but Howard's volume rebounding and shot-blocking potential make him the better fantasy option of the two.