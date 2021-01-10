Bradley finished with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 24 minutes Saturday in the 76ers' 115-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Held out of the rotation in each of the 76ers' previous six games, Bradley stepped in as the backup center behind Dwight Howard while Philadelphia was down to just seven available players due to injuries or the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Among those missing were Joel Embiid, who cleared the protocol but sat out due to back tightness. Even if Embiid is back in action Monday at Atlanta, he still appears likely to sit out at least once during the 76ers' upcoming five-game week, so both Howard and Bradley could be in store for more playing time in the short term.