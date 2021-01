Bradley scored 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with nine rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pistons.

Bradley got extra run with Joel Embiid (back) sidelined and ultimately played only one minute less than Dwight Howard. He performed well in the opportunity and finished well around the basket. However, other than Monday's contest, Bradley has topped 20 minutes only once and doesn't take the floor when Philadelphia is at full strength.