Bradley contributed 14 points (7-7 FG), five rebounds and three blocks in 22 minutes of Thursday's 127-105 victory over the Bulls.

Starting in place of Joel Embiid (COVID-19 protocols) Bradley made the most of his time as his 14 points and three blocked shots were tops for him this season. Despite getting the start, Bradley was still outplayed by Dwight Howard who ended up playing more minutes, scoring more points and grabbing more rebounds.