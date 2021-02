Bradley finished Sunday's win over the Pacers with two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes.

With Joel Embiid (back) out, Bradley looked to be positioned for a larger role, but coach Doc Rivers ultimately favored Dwight Howard, who finished with 11 points, 15 boards and two blocks in 25 minutes off the bench. With a pair of off days coming up, Embiid will likely be back for Wednesday's game at Charlotte.