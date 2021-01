Bradley is expected to start Sunday's game against the Pacers in place of Joel Embiid (back), Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philly reports.

Coach Doc Rivers did not fully tip his hand, but he implied pregame that he's leaning toward starting Bradley at center, with Dwight Howard as the backup off the bench. When Embiid sat out Monday's loss to Detroit, Bradley saw 23 minutes off the bench and finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and a block.