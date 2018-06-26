76ers' Tra Holder: Will play summer league with Philly

Holder will join the 76ers for summer league, Doug Haller of AZCentral.com reports.

Holder wrapped up a stellar collegiate career at Arizona State last season with averages of 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a senior. At 6-1, Holder is a bit undersized, and he struggled to score efficiently, finishing his Sun Devils career with a field goal percentage South of 40 percent.