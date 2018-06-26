76ers' Tra Holder: Will play summer league with Philly
Holder will join the 76ers for summer league, Doug Haller of AZCentral.com reports.
Holder wrapped up a stellar collegiate career at Arizona State last season with averages of 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a senior. At 6-1, Holder is a bit undersized, and he struggled to score efficiently, finishing his Sun Devils career with a field goal percentage South of 40 percent.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....