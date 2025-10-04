76ers' Trendon Watford: Available vs. New York
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watford (hamstring) is available to play in Saturday's game against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
After missing Thursday's preseason opener, Watford will suit up for Saturday's matchup in Abu Dhabi. There's still a chance he doesn't see the floor, with hamstring injuries needing to be handled carefully, especially considering the team's next game won't be until Oct. 10 against the Magic.
More News
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Held out vs. New York•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Out against New York•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Signs with Philadelphia•
-
Nets' Trendon Watford: All-around performance in loss•
-
Nets' Trendon Watford: Leads all scorers with 22 points•