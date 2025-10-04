Watford (hamstring) is available to play in Saturday's game against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

After missing Thursday's preseason opener, Watford will suit up for Saturday's matchup in Abu Dhabi. There's still a chance he doesn't see the floor, with hamstring injuries needing to be handled carefully, especially considering the team's next game won't be until Oct. 10 against the Magic.