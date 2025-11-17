Watford is not in the starting lineup ahead of Monday's game against the Clippers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Watford started the 76ers' past four games, even posting a triple-double in his first outing of that stretch, but will move back to the bench with Paul George (knee) entering the starting lineup for his season debut Monday. George will be on a minutes restriction early, so Watford should still have a role, though the LSU product will need to maintain a high level of play to keep earning consistent minutes as George ramps up.