76ers' Trendon Watford: Coming off bench Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watford is not in the 76ers' starting lineup against the Hawks on Saturday.
Watford made his sixth start of the season in Wednesday's 106-102 win over the Jazz, when he finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block over 22 minutes. He'll revert to a bench role for Saturday's contest due to the return of Kelly Oubre (illness).
