76ers' Trendon Watford: Exits early Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watford went to the locker room during the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Magic due to an apparent groin injury, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Watford departed with 4:07 remaining in the half after looking to suffer the injury while bringing the ball up the court. He can be considered questionable to return until further notice.
