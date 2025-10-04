76ers' Trendon Watford: Held out vs. New York
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watford (hamstring) will not play Saturday against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Watford was initially considered available to play in the team's second straight preseason game against New York. However, he was seen in street clothes on the bench, as he continues to deal with a minor hamstring issue. The next chance for him to play will be Oct. 10 against the Magic.
More News
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Available vs. New York•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Out against New York•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Signs with Philadelphia•
-
Nets' Trendon Watford: All-around performance in loss•
-
Nets' Trendon Watford: Leads all scorers with 22 points•