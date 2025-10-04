default-cbs-image
Watford (hamstring) will not play Saturday against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Watford was initially considered available to play in the team's second straight preseason game against New York. However, he was seen in street clothes on the bench, as he continues to deal with a minor hamstring issue. The next chance for him to play will be Oct. 10 against the Magic.

