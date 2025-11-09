Watford finished Saturday's 130-120 win over the Raptors with 20 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 17 rebounds, 10 assists and one block over 37 minutes.

Watford was inserted into the 76ers' starting lineup for the first time this season, and he took full advantage of the opportunity. He led both teams with career highs in both rebounds and assists en route to the first triple-double of his five-year NBA career, and he finished third on the team in points behind Tyrese Maxey (31) and Joel Embiid (29). Watford's breakout performance Saturday should keep him in the 76ers' starting lineup, at least until Paul George (knee) is cleared to make his 2025-26 debut.