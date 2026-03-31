76ers' Trendon Watford: Loses grip on rotation spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watford (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the 76ers' 119-109 loss to the Heat.
With all of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Kelly Oubre and Joel Embiid returning to action for Philadelphia within the past three games following extended absences, Watford is one of several 76ers supporting players who has fallen out of the rotation. Before failing to receive any minutes in Philadelphia's last two contests, Watford had appeared in each of the previous 17 games and averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 17.9 minutes.
More News
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Contributes 15 points off bench•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Shines off bench in win•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Productive from second unit•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Back to bench•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Joining starting lineup•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Coming off bench Saturday•