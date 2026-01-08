Watford (adductor) played the final 4:45 of Wednesday's 131-110 win over the Wizards, finishing with three assists and no other statistics during his time on the court.

Available to play for the first time since Nov. 25 after a lengthy absence due to a left adductor strain, Watford wasn't included in head coach Nick Nurse's main rotation, as he didn't enter the contest until the 76ers had already built a 17-point lead in the waning minutes of the game. The 25-year-old forward could eventually emerge as a rotation option once he's further removed from the adductor strain, but he may need the 76ers to be without one or more key contributors in order to see meaningful minutes.