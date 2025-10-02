76ers' Trendon Watford: Out against New York
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watford (hamstring) won't be available for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Watford is considered day-to-day due to hamstring tightness, but the 76ers won't be taking any chances in their first taste of preseason action. Watford's next opportunity to play comes Saturday in a rematch versus the Knicks.
