Watford (hamstring) won't be available for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Watford is considered day-to-day due to hamstring tightness, but the 76ers won't be taking any chances in their first taste of preseason action. Watford's next opportunity to play comes Saturday in a rematch versus the Knicks.

