Watford (adductor) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Watford went down during Tuesday's blowout loss to the Magic, and he's since been diagnosed with a left adductor strain. The injury is likely to keep the forward sidelined until the middle of December. With Watford out of action, the 76ers are likely to turn to Dominick Barlow and Justin Edwards to help pick up the slack in the frontcourt.