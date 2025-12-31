The 76ers announced Monday that Watford (adductor) is "continuing to progress" and is "being reintegrated into team activities," Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Watford was able to take part in Monday's practice in some capacity, but the 76ers aren't yet willing to issue a target date for his potential return to the court. The 25-year-old forward hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a left adductor strain and appears destined to miss the final two contests of the 76ers' five-game road trip, at a minimum.