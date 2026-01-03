Watford (thigh) will be cleared for 5-on-5 practice Sunday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Watford hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a left adductor strain, but the forward is set to return in the near future. Across 14 appearances this season, Watford has produced averages of 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 20.4 minutes per contest.