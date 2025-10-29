Watford (hamstring) logged two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes in Tuesday's 139-134 overtime win over the Wizards.

Sidelined for Philadelphia's first three games due to a tight left hamstring, Watford was cleared to make his season debut Tuesday and provided the 76ers with some reinforcement at forward while Paul George (knee) and Dominick Barlow (elbow) were both out. Watford handled a meager 8.9 percent usage rate in the contest and came up empty in the defensive categories, but he finished second to only sixth man Quentin Grimes (39 minutes) in playing time among bench players. Even so, Watford is still likely to see his minutes get cut once the likes of George, Barlow and Jared McCain (thumb) return, and it wouldn't be surprising if Watford was cut out of head coach Nick Nurse's rotation entirely.