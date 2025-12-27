76ers' Trendon Watford: Remaining out vs. OKC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watford (adductor) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Watford is still nursing a strained left adductor and remains without a clear timetable for a return. He should be considered week-to-week until the 76ers provide an update on his progress.
More News
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Remaining out vs. Nets•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Ruled out for Friday•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Out for at least two weeks•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Won't return vs. Magic•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Exits early Tuesday•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Strong showing from second unit•