Watford (hamstring) was not able to practice Wednesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Watford missed both preseason games in Abu Dhabi due to his right hamstring strain. Considering he's yet to be cleared to practice and won't be doing on-court stuff this week, Watford may not suit up until the regular season starts.

