76ers' Trendon Watford: Return not imminent
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watford (hamstring) is not close to returning to the floor, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Watford is working his way back from a hamstring injury, ruling him out Friday for the preseason finale against Minnesota. The forward appears to be doubtful for the season opener Wednesday in Boston.
More News
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Still not doing live work•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Remains out of practice•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Held out vs. New York•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Available vs. New York•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Out against New York•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Dealing with hamstring tightness•