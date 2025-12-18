76ers' Trendon Watford: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watford (thigh) won't play in Friday's game against the Knicks, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
It was reported at the end of November that Watford would be re-evaluated in two weeks, but the team has yet to provide another update on the timetable for his return. At this point in time, the LSU product can be considered week-to-week until Philly has more news to share on the status of Watford's rehab.
