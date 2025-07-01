Watford agreed to a two-year, $5.3 million deal with the 76ers on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Watford will provide Philadelphia with frontcourt depth after averaging several career highs with Brooklyn last season. Over 44 regular-season appearances (six starts) with the Nets in 2024-25, the 24-year-old averaged 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 20.8 minutes per game.