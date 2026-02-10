This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
76ers' Trendon Watford: Slides into starting five
Watford is starting Monday's game against Portland.
Watford will presumably be asked to shoulder a sizable workload Monday with both Dominick Barlow (illness) and Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined. This marks Watford's first start since Nov. 14 against the Pistons.