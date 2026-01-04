default-cbs-image
Watford (adductor) will remain on the inactive list for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Watford is on the cusp of a return, as he was recently cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 work, but Monday will mark his 17th straight game on the sidelines. Watford's next chance to play will come Wednesday versus the Wizards.

