Queen and the 76ers agreed to a contract Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Last season was Queen's rookie campaign. He was picked up by the Rockets on a two-way deal in December. In 74 NBA minutes, he totaled 43 points, 16 boards, five steals, four assists and a block. He'll presumably spend time in the G League next season as a development piece.
