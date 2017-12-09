76ers' Trevor Booker: At Saturday shootaround
Booker was present for morning shootaround in advance of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Booker was traded to the 76ers on Thursday, though it's unclear if he'll be available to take the court Saturday. But, with Joel Embiid (rest) out and Dario Saric (eye) questionable, having Booker available would certainly be ideal for frontcourt depth. More word on the situation should become available as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day.
More News
-
76ers' Trevor Booker: Dealt to Philadelphia•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Double-doubles in win over Dallas•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Starting at power forward Monday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Double-double off bench Sunday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Will play vs. Blazers•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Appears set to play•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...