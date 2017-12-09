76ers' Trevor Booker: At Saturday shootaround

Booker was present for morning shootaround in advance of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Booker was traded to the 76ers on Thursday, though it's unclear if he'll be available to take the court Saturday. But, with Joel Embiid (rest) out and Dario Saric (eye) questionable, having Booker available would certainly be ideal for frontcourt depth. More word on the situation should become available as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day.