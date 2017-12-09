76ers' Trevor Booker: Available Saturday

Booker will be available to make his debut with the 76ers in their matchup Saturday versus the Cavaliers, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.

After going through shootaround Saturday morning, Booker has officially been cleared to play just two days after a trade sent him to Philadelphia from Brooklyn. The veteran forward projects to immediately step into a consistent rotation spot off the bench, though his minutes could be limited in his first game with a new team. That said, the Sixers will be without Joel Embiid (rest), and Dario Saric (eye) is considered questionable to play, so Booker may be thrust into a larger role out of necessity.