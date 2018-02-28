76ers' Trevor Booker: Bracing for buyout
Booker said Tuesday that "he's heard from a couple different people" regarding a potential buyout from the 76ers, though no transaction has been made official, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
If Philadelphia does opt to release Booker, it would likely come prior to Thursday, as players cut loose after that date wouldn't be eligible to participate in the playoffs. With fellow veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova, who was bought out by the Hawks earlier this week, committing to sign with the 76ers, the team will need to clear up a roster spot to facilitate his addition, with Booker looking like the most logical candidate. After coming over from Brooklyn in a Dec. 7 trade, Booker has suited up in 33 games with the 76ers, averaging 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per contest.
