76ers' Trevor Booker: Chips in six points, six boards in Tuesday's loss
Booker contributed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 101-95 loss to the Kings.
Booker returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with an ankle injury. He had previously been ruled out for both nights of this back-to-back set, but Booker made enough progress to take the floor on Tuesday. While the veteran forward was able to make some plays, 76ers coach Brett Brown stuck with starting power forward Dario Saric for 31 minutes, leaving Booker very little time.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...