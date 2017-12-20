76ers' Trevor Booker: Chips in six points, six boards in Tuesday's loss

Booker contributed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 101-95 loss to the Kings.

Booker returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with an ankle injury. He had previously been ruled out for both nights of this back-to-back set, but Booker made enough progress to take the floor on Tuesday. While the veteran forward was able to make some plays, 76ers coach Brett Brown stuck with starting power forward Dario Saric for 31 minutes, leaving Booker very little time.