76ers' Trevor Booker: Dealt to Philadelphia

Booker will be traded from the Nets to the 76ers in exchange for Jahlil Okafor, Nik Stauskas and a second-round pick, Zach Lowe of ESPN reports.

The 76ers have been looking to secure a trade partner for Okafor for some time now and finally found a suitor in the Nets. That means Booker will be heading to Philadelphia, though that's not necessarily a good thing for his fantasy value. After being a key member of the Nets froncourt, Booker will now have to battle for playing time with the likes of Dario Saric, Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes in the frontcourt. He'll certainly help the Sixers as a defensive presence off the bench, but with more competition for minutes, Booker's fantasy value will likely take a minor hit. Booker is on an expiring $9.1 million contract, so if it proves to be a poor fit, the Sixers won't be on the hook for anything past the 2017-18 campaign.