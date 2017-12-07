76ers' Trevor Booker: Dealt to Philadelphia
Booker will be traded from the Nets to the 76ers in exchange for Jahlil Okafor, Nik Stauskas and a second-round pick, Zach Lowe of ESPN reports.
The 76ers have been looking to secure a trade partner for Okafor for some time now and finally found a suitor in the Nets. That means Booker will be heading to Philadelphia, though that's not necessarily a good thing for his fantasy value. After being a key member of the Nets froncourt, Booker will now have to battle for playing time with the likes of Dario Saric, Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes in the frontcourt. He'll certainly help the Sixers as a defensive presence off the bench, but with more competition for minutes, Booker's fantasy value will likely take a minor hit. Booker is on an expiring $9.1 million contract, so if it proves to be a poor fit, the Sixers won't be on the hook for anything past the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Double-doubles in win over Dallas•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Starting at power forward Monday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Double-double off bench Sunday•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Will play vs. Blazers•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Appears set to play•
-
Nets' Trevor Booker: Probable to play vs. Blazers•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.