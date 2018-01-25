Booker dislocated his left middle finger during Wednesday's game against the Bulls, though X-rays came back negative, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Booker suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter Wednesday, though subsequent tests revealed he isn't dealing with anything overly serious. Prior to injuring himself, Booker recorded six points (3-5 FG), five rebounds and one assist. His status should be updated in the coming days; in the meantime, consider him questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs.