76ers' Trevor Booker: Dislocates middle finger
Booker dislocated his left middle finger during Wednesday's game against the Bulls, though X-rays came back negative, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Booker suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter Wednesday, though subsequent tests revealed he isn't dealing with anything overly serious. Prior to injuring himself, Booker recorded six points (3-5 FG), five rebounds and one assist. His status should be updated in the coming days; in the meantime, consider him questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs.
More News
-
76ers' Trevor Booker: Plays 15 minutes off bench•
-
76ers' Trevor Booker: Expected to play Thursday•
-
76ers' Trevor Booker: Questionable Thursday with illness•
-
76ers' Trevor Booker: Chips in six points, six boards in Tuesday's loss•
-
76ers' Trevor Booker: Will play Tuesday vs. Kings•
-
76ers' Trevor Booker: Out next two games•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.