76ers' Trevor Booker: DNP-Coach's Decision in Tuesday's loss
Booker was a healthy scratch during Tuesday's 102-101 loss to the Heat.
Booker picked up his first DNP-Coach's Decision since joining the team in mid-December as part of the Jahlil Okafor trade. Booker might be the odd man out with fellow power forward Ersan Ilyasova reportedly set to join the 76ers once he clears waivers, and it seems somewhat likely that Booker has played his last game for the franchise. Nevertheless, he'll likely attract some interest around the league and could be picked up by another playoff contender.
